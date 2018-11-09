Azuri and APA Insurance Introduce Affordable Income and Funeral Cover for Solar and Off-grid Customers

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Off-grid solar consumers can now opt in to an affordable insurance

cover for loss of income and funeral expenses thanks to Azuri and APA partnership

Azuri Technologies, a leading provider of pay-as-you-go solar power in conjunction with APA Insurance, Kenya's leading insurer, today announced the launch of HospiCash, a low-cost micro-insurance product for Azuri solar power customers across Kenya.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782395/Azuri_Technologies.jpg )



By adding the optional HospiCash service to their pay-as-you-go home solar solution, Azuri customers benefit from the peace of mind with income cover when hospitalised, in addition to cover for funeral expenses.

Azuri HospiCash customers who are unable to work due to being hospitalised can claim up to KES 1,000 per day. In addition, the policy also covers funeral expenses up to KES 10,000 upon death of the insured paid to a named beneficiary.

Speaking during the official launch of the HospiCash at the APA headquarters in Nairobi, Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth said: "We are delighted to be partnering with APA to further Azuri's vision of providing consumers across Africa with products and services that have the power to truly change and improve lives."

"Many off-grid consumers find it difficult to access modern financial products and so combining Azuri's reach and APA's affordable insurance allows customers to concentrate on making a full recovery rather than worrying about the loss of income from being hospitalised."

Apollo Group CEO, Mr. Ashok Shah said, "Off-grid consumers have been traditionally underserved by insurance providers because of the relative difficulty of access. The partnership with Azuri provides a means to open up a range of financial inclusion offerings to this important customer base. APA Insurance is committed to providing insurance to all income groups in Kenya."

Azuri's HospiCash cover is being rolled out nationwide and will be available to all Azuri Quad and Azuri solar TV customers.

The Azuri Quad solar home lighting system costs as little as KES49 per day (or KES52 per day with HospiCash) and includes a 10W solar panel, four bright LED lights, USB port and connectors for mobile phone charging, rechargeable radio and rechargeable torch.

AzuriTV, the first PayGo solar TV with satellite system of its kind to be launched in Africa, features a 24-inch super slim LED TV, over 100 satellite TV channels, four bright LED lights for use inside and outside the home, mobile phone charging, rechargeable radio and rechargeable torch. Customers pay as little as KES102 per day for AzuriTV + HospiCash.

Picture caption: Apollo Group CEO, Ashok Shah (left) with Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth at the official launch of HospiCash, an affordable income insurance and funeral cover for off-grid consumers, made possible through the Azuri and APA partnership announced today in Nairobi.

About Azuri Technologies Ltd. (http://www.azuri-technologies.com)

Azuri Technologies is a pioneer of pay-as-you-go Solar Home Systems to rural off-grid communities in Africa. With the widest reach of any provider across East and West Africa, Azuri is leveraging solar and mobile technology to allow users in 12 different countries to access renewable, distributed power on a pay-as-you-go basis. Azuri's HQ is located in Cambridge, (U.K.), with substantial regional offices in Africa, including our East African HQ in Nairobi and our West African HQ in Lagos.

About APA Insurance

APA Insurance is part of the Apollo Group, one of the leading insurance groups operating in East Africa, providing a broad array of insurance solutions across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. APA is one of Kenya's largest non-life insurers and provides access to Motor, Liability, Agriculture, Property and Health insurance as well as a unique range of micro-insurance products. Its other primary insurance business units include APA Life Insurance, APA Insurance in Uganda; an asset management company, Apollo Asset Management; and a property company, Gordon Court. The Apollo Associate in Tanzania is Reliance Insurance Company.

For more information, please visit: http://www.apainsurance.org

Media enquiries, please contact: Gina Ghensi, Press Office, Azuri Technologies, +44-7769-875-422 or gina.ghensi@azuri-technologies.com

For further information, please contact:

Jackie Tonui, Head of Corporate Communications, Apollo Group, +254-20-286-2000, jackie.tonui@apollo.co.ke