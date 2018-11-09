Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2018) - APPx Group Holdings Inc. (CSE: APPX) ("APPx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 9, 2018 with the sole shareholder (the "Vendor") of Santos Torres Ltd. ("STL") and pursuant to the Agreement, APPx acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") of STL (the "Transaction").

Summary of the Transaction

Pursuant to the Agreement, APPx acquired all of the Shares by issuing to the Vendor 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of APPx.

Santos, through its connections in Asia will provide APPx with access to new markets to sell its products and services.

About Santos Torres Ltd.

STL is a private company in the business of sales, marketing, and business development with a focus on Asia.

Advisors

APPx is pleased to announce that it has retained two advisors. In connection with the advisors, each received 166,667 common shares of APPX for their past and continuing services to APPx.

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, FinTech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx Group delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Additional information about APPx Group and its projects can be found on the company's website at www.appxgroup.com.

