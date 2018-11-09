The global after sunburn care products market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
A key factor driving the growth of the market is adverse effects of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation caused by global warming. Exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation can cause excessive tanning, sunburn, premature aging of the skin and can even cause skin cancer. People of all age groups are vulnerable to the effects of UV radiation exposure, which is propelling the market for sun care and after sun care products. The impact of depleting stratospheric ozone has been linked to the prevalence of melanoma skin cancer. Additionally, it has been noted that when ambient temperatures registered between 66.2°F to 80.6°F, the chances of a sunburn doubled as compared to when temperatures fell below 64.4°F. Therefore, it has become imperative for consumers to use different types of sun care and after sunburn care products to protect and heal their skin from damage and sunburns. This has led to an increase in demand for products such as sprays, lotions, moisturizers, gels, and lip balms which will further drive the growth of the global after sunburn care products market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global after sunburn care products market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of natural and organic ingredients in after sunburn care products, as one of the key emerging trends in the global after sunburn care products market:
Global after sunburn care products market: Introduction of natural and organic ingredients in after sunburn care products
The demand for incorporating natural and organic ingredients in after sunburn care products is growing. This refers only to natural and organic ingredients that are considered to be safe, have no harmful side effects, and are of higher quality than most synthetic products. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Natural oils such as extra virgin olive oil, beeswax, jojoba oil, and organic coconut oil, organic shea butter, organic mango butter, organic cocoa butter, beeswax, green tea extract, eucalyptus oil sunflower seed oil cucumber fruit extract, aloe vera gel and raw honey are some popular ingredients used in organic after sunburn care products. As natural and organic products have little or no harmful effects, several key manufacturers such as Beiersdorf and Unilever, are launching natural and organic products with an intention to capture a greater share of the market. Therefore, the increasing demand for natural and organic after sunburn care products is expected to escalate the growth of the global after sunburn care products market during the forecast period.
"Apart from the introduction of natural and organic ingredients in after-sunburn care products, other factors such as increased application of medicinal ingredients in after sunburn care products is expected to boost the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics and toiletry.
Global after sunburn care products market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global after sunburn care products market by product (lotion, gel, and spray) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 38%, followed by Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.
