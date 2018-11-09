Extended Agreement Includes Wolfspeed's RF and Power Products

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) today announced an expanded agreement with Cree, Inc.'s Wolfspeed division (NASDAQ: CREE). The new agreement positions Arrow Electronics as Cree's largest global distributor for Wolfspeed's industry-leading silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) on SiC product portfolio.

"We are pleased to build upon and expand our franchise to include both Wolfspeed's power and RF solutions," said David West, senior vice president of global marketing and engineering at Arrow. "This agreement offers our customers a greater range of technology options that will enable continuous product innovation."

"Wolfspeed's heritage as a pioneer of GaN-on-SiC technology for RF applications is well established and offers an attractive value proposition to our customers who are evolving the technology marketplace," said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., president of Richardson RFPD. "This agreement offers a strategic advantage in that we can now provide the optimal RF power solutions to meet our customers' diverse needs."

"We are committed to ensuring our customers have access to our superior SiC-based semiconductor devices," said Thomas Wessel, senior vice president of global sales and marketing. "Arrow's global sales force enables us to reach more markets and customers quicker and more efficiently through a proven partner solution."

Arrow will be featuring an IoT-connected 150 kW off-board charging station that relies upon Wolfspeed's SiC technology in their booth #412 at Electronica in Munich, Germany, Nov. 13-16.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 150,000 of the world's leading manufacturers of technology used in homes, business and daily life. With 2017 sales of $26.6 billion, Arrow aggregates electronics and enterprise computing solutions for customers and suppliers in industrial and commercial markets. The company maintains a network of more than 345 locations serving over 80 countries. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.

About Cree, Inc.

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors, lighting class LEDs and lighting products. Cree's Wolfspeed product families include SiC materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree's LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications. Cree's LED lighting systems and lamps serve indoor and outdoor applications.

For additional product and company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

Cree and Wolfspeed are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.

