HONG KONG, Nov 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 26th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong Optical Fair concluded today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association, the three-day fair ran from 7-9 Nov and attracted more than 16,800 buyers from 111 countries and regions, an increase of 4% in buyer attendance on the previous year. The number of buyers from emerging markets, including the Chinese mainland, Malaysia, the Philippines and Russia, saw satisfactory growth, while there was a sizeable uptick in the number of buyers from mature markets such as France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. The figures confirm the Hong Kong Optical Fair's status as a major sourcing platform for the global industry."Despite the current uncertainty in the global economy, this year's Optical Fair confirmed there is still ample demand for eyewear in the market, and highlighted the value the industry places on new designs and technologies that help to reduce costs," said Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC.This year's event featured a record 810 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions presenting a wide range of eyewear products. The inaugural IT Solutions & Shop Fittings zone showcased the latest innovations, including 3D eyewear printing technologies, to match buyers' needs and help promote their business development.Spotlight on New TechnologiesHong Kong eyewear brand ITUM, established by young local architect Edmond Wong, took part in the fair for the first time. The company's MONO collection makes good use of 3D printing techniques and the flexibility of nylon to create a foldable arm that does not require hinges. Customers can also change the lenses according to their needs, turning the eyewear into a fashion accessory. The collection is currently only available in Hong Kong and online, but Mr Wong said he had met a potential business partner from Japan that could help the company boost its brand profile and explore overseas markets.Local exhibitor SSIWO Technologies Limited presented its latest application for facial recognition technology that enables consumers to try on a selection of optical frames virtually. The exhibitor received on-site orders, each valued at US$10,000 in licence fee, from Swedish and American buyers at the fair.High-end Branded Eyewear Still in DemandThis year's Brand Name Gallery featured more than 225 top international eyewear brands. Hong Kong exhibitor Bestwork Industries Limited promoted its original eyewear brand at the fair, where company manager Bobby To said they had been able to connect with many new clients. Buyers from Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States placed orders for Bestwork products valued at US$200,000.Optyka Optometria Okulistyka Aleksander Tracewicz, a buyer from Poland, operates 20 optical stores and an online store. Blazej Bruzda, the company's Purchasing Manager, said he sourced six potential suppliers of optical frames from the Chinese mainland at the fair, also placing orders for optical frames valued at US$70,000.Various events were held during the fair period. The 16th Hong Kong Optometric Conference, with the theme "The Contemporary Role of Optometrists in Primary Care", explored hot optometry issues such as gene therapy for vision restoration and artificial intelligence (AI) computing for health-risk prediction. The two-session conference attracted more than 1,000 participants. A series of seminars featured industry representatives and experts to share market and product trends in the eyewear industry.The Hong Kong Optical Fair ran concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair (8-10 Nov), drawing cross-sector international buyers for additional business opportunities.For more comments from exhibitors and buyers, please visit: https://bit.ly/2z1VlWHFair Website: http://hkopticalfair.hktdc.comPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2qBPZg9About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.