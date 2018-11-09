sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,16 Euro		+0,61
+1,77 %
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,63
35,24
17:28
09.11.2018 | 16:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Annual Report 2017/18, AGM Notice and proxy form

BELLWAY PLC - Annual Report 2017/18, AGM Notice and proxy form

PR Newswire

London, November 9

BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2017/18, Notice of AGM and proxy form

The following documents which have today been sent to all shareholders, have been have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These shareholder documents will also shortly be available via the Company's website at bellwaycorporate.com

  1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2018;

  2. Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 12 December 2018; and

  3. Proxy Form.

Hard copy versions of the above Shareholder Documents have today been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them in paper form.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 8.30 am on Wednesday12 December 2018 at Jesmond Dene House Hotel, Jesmond Dene, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 2EY.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


© 2018 PR Newswire