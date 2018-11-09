The "Food Preservatives Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Food Preservatives Market is valued at $2.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Growing demand for processed foods, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the market. However factors such as growing health concerns on the safety of food additives, increasing costs of natural preservatives and stringent government regulations are hindering the market growth.

Food preservatives are used to prevent the growth of microbes like yeast, molds and bacteria, extend the shelf life of food products, preserve the flavour, maintain nutritional value of the quality, texture, consistency, taste, color, alkalinity or acidity of food products and decrease food spoilage. They are broadly classified as natural and synthetic.

Based on Function, antimicrobials segment is expected to have significant share due to growing demand for packed frozen products with extended shelf-life which resulted in overall growth.

By Application, beverages segment registered steady growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of food preservatives in alcoholic beverages like wine and beer.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income and changing food consumption pattern particularly in China and India.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Type

6 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Function

7 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Application

8 Global Food Preservatives Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

BASF SE

Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Prinova Group, LLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

Dover Chemical Corporation

Hawkins Watts Limited

Tate Lyle

Wanglong

Celanese Corporation

Univar Inc.

Kerry Group

Galactic

Danisco A/S

Cornion

DSM N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/35d85w/food?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181109005389/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food Processing, Food Ingredients, Food Additives