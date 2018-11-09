The "Ion Exchange Resins Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Ion Exchange Resins Market is expected to grow from $1.11 million in 2017 to reach $2 million by 2016 with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Factors such as increasing demand for nuclear electricity generation in emerging economies and growing demand from food processing are boosting the market growth. However, increasing competition from reverse osmosis membrane is hindering the market expansion.

By application, the Municipal water treatment section is anticipated to witness the major demand for ion exchange resins. This is mainly because it helps in removing the impurities to the maximum extent. The growing concerns of clean and safe water for drinking and sanitation have led to an increase in demand for ion exchange resins.

Based on geography, North America is predicted to rule the global ion exchange resin market during the period. This is mainly due to the rising demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries including pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Product Type

6 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Raw Material

7 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Matrix Structure

8 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Application

9 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By End-User

10 Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical's

Dow Chemical

Thermax Ltd.

Eichrom Technologies Inc.

Ion Exchange Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Rohm Haas

Purolite

Resintech Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co. Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

Aldex Chemical Company Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science Technology Co. Ltd.

Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

Jacobi Resinex

