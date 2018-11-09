GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following that Ramsay Générale de Santé controls approximately 98.5 per cent of the shares in Capio and has initiated compulsory redemption proceedings regarding the remaining shares in the Company, the Board of Capio has, after a proposal from Ramsay GdS, resolved to apply for de-listing of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Ramsay Générale de Santé S.A. ("Ramsay GdS") declared the public offer for Capio AB (publ) ("Capio" or the "Company") unconditional on 26 October 2018. As further announced by Ramsay GdS on 8 November 2018, Ramsay GdS controls approximately 98.5 per cent of the shares in Capio. In addition hereto, Ramsay GdS has initiated compulsory redemption proceedings regarding the remaining shares in the Company.

As proposed by Ramsay GdS, the Board of Capio has resolved to apply for de-listing of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Further, as requested by Ramsay GdS and as announced in a separate press release, the Board of Capio has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 4 December 2018, for the purposes of, amongst other things, appointing a new board.

For information, please contact:

Henrik Brehmer, SVP Group Communication & Public Affairs Telephone: +46-761-11-34-14

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/capio-ab--publ--applies-for-de-listing,c2668753

The following files are available for download: