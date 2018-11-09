Technavio analysts forecast the global peanut allergy market to grow at a CAGR close to 90 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181109005164/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global peanut allergy market to grow at a CAGR close to 90% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The spin-offs are done by companies to increase the focus on emerging business or for technologies that have the potential to disrupt the market is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global peanut allergy market 2019-2023. Spin-offs are done by companies to increase the focus on emerging businesses or for technologies that have the potential to disrupt the market. Universities and research institutes are also following this strategy to develop novel therapies to treat various indications.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global peanut allergy market is the increasing prevalence of peanut allergy:

Global peanut allergy market: Increase in collaborations for R&D

R&D involves most of the costs in the drug development process, thereby requiring vendors to manage fund requirements and seek collaborations for R&D. These collaborations allow companies to have a strong foothold for funds and skill set. Currently, research is dominated by small biotechnology companies, which do not have enough funds for research. These companies out-license molecules or technology platforms to large pharmaceutical companies and collaborate with them for various research programs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The market witnessed various research institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical vendors collaborating for research on treating peanut allergies. These increasing collaborations for R&D are expected to result in the development and commercialization of effective therapies to treat peanut allergies, thereby driving the market."

Global peanut allergy market: Segmentation analysis

The global peanut allergy market research report provides market segmentation by product (peanut protein, vaccine, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the peanut protein segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to over 89% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of the allergy and various initiatives taken by the US government toward spreading awareness about peanut allergies are expected to drive the market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181109005164/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com