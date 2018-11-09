Technavio analysts forecast the global urinary incontinence therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The shift toward novel formulations is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global urinary incontinence therapeutics 2019-2023. Many novel formulations are being developed for the treatment of urinary incontinence. These novel formulations typically include the transdermal therapies and mechanism of action (MoA)-based therapies such as beta-3 adrenergic agonists and MP3 specific anticholinergics. The global urinary incontinence therapeutics market is experiencing a shift toward such novel therapies owing to their higher efficacy and safety than that of conventional therapeutics in the respective clinical trials.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global urinary incontinence therapeutics market is the presence of a robust pipeline:

Global urinary incontinence therapeutics market: Presence of robust pipeline

Drug development is a long and expensive process. Most of the therapeutics that are in currently Phase III stage of development are more likely to get approved during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The number of molecules that are under development for the treatment of urinary incontinence is increasing. At present, more than five therapeutic candidates are in Phase III stage of development of the treatment of urinary incontinence. Also, some more therapeutic candidates are in Phase III and Phase II clinical trial studies. Owing to their efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics, these therapeutic candidates are more likely to be approved during the forecast period and fulfill the unmet need in the market."

Global urinary incontinence therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global urinary incontinence therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by product (anticholinergic drugs and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The anticholinergic drugs segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to over 57% of the market share. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 52% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

