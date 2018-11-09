BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To: The FCA

Date:9 November 2018

Name of applicant: BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 9 May 2018 To: 8 November 2018

Balance under scheme from previous return: 9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since

the date of the last return: n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme

during period: n/a

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period 9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each

Number and class of securities originally listed

and the date of admission 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on 10 November 2010