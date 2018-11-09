HighJump Recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems

HighJump views inclusion and rankings as testament to company's innovations for the warehouse of the future

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, announces its ranking within the four highest in all use cases spanning simple to highly automated warehouse operations in Gartner's August 2018 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report. To HighJump, the results exemplify the company's dedication to empowering companies worldwide with the digital, connected and automated supply chain of the future.

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. This spells greater complexity for warehousing and logistics. As a result, supply chain professionals need solutions to handle new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems and deconsolidating networks. HighJump makes this possible.

HighJump's Warehouse Management System (WMS) scales to meet the unique needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses to complex global enterprises. This includes seamlessly integrating with existing systems, while providing a foundation and control for new automation technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, IoT and machine learning. Simplicity, usability, analytics, implementation tools and supporting technologies were some of the critical capabilities evaluated by Gartner.

"The future of supply chain is coming at us faster than ever, and HighJump is assuring our customers across the globe rise to the occasion," said Chad Collins, CEO of HighJump. "Simply fulfilling demand is the past - HighJump enables customers to anticipate it, predict, and make smarter, faster decisions to adapt, grow and succeed today and tomorrow."

The Gartner Critical Capabilities report for warehouse management systems focuses specifically on WMS products. Results are based on nine critical capabilities - core and extended functionality, usability, agility, technology, decision support capability, implementation and support competencies and overall simplicity of use and operation - in correlation with the level of complexity of operations.

Since inclusion in this report, HighJump has made a series of innovative moves to propel supply chains into the future. This includes the launch of the HighJump Warehouse Control System. More is on the horizon as part of Körber Logistics Systems.

Current and prospective customers can learn more at HighJump's annual user conference, Elevate, March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Register here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HighJump

HighJump: Supply Chain of the Future. For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com.

About Körber

Körber AG is the holding company of the internationally operating technology group Körber, which has around 11,000 employees all over the world. The Group unites technologically leading companies with 140 production, service, and sales companies. At locations around the world, Körber combines the advantages of a globally represented organization with the strengths of highly specialized and flexible medium-size enterprises that offer their customers solutions, products, and services in the Business Areas Automation, Logistics Systems, Pharma Systems, Tissue, Tobacco, Corporate Ventures, and Körber Digital.

About Körber Logistics Systems

The Business Area Logistics Systems, belonging to the international technology group Körber and based in Bad Nauheim, Hessen (Germany), is the leading provider of fully integrated applications for the optimization of complex internal and external logistics processes. Under the umbrella brand Körber Logistics, the Business Area provides digital solutions for the smart factory (production logistics), the warehouse, distribution center, e-commerce, and management of the entire supply chain. In three Business Units, the umbrella brand unites the companies Aberle GmbH and Consoveyo S.A. (System Integration), Langhammer GmbH and Riantics A/S (Product Solutions), Aberle Software GmbH, Cirrus Logistics, DMLogic, HighJump, Inconso AG and Voiteq (Software). They offer an extensive range of products and services, from system integration to technologies for storage, palletizing, de-palletizing and conveyor systems, through to software.

