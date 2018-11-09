Den 13 juli 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Capio AB (publ) ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Ramsey Générale de Santé S.A. ("RGdS"). Den 26 oktober 2018 offentliggjorde RGdS ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att RGdS äger och kontrollerar mer än 90 procent av utestående aktier i Bolaget och att erbjudandet fullföljs. Idag den 9 november 2018 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Bolaget (CAPIO, ISIN-kod SE0007185681, orderboks-ID 110740) ska observationsnoteras. On July 13, 2018, the shares in Capio AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Ramsey Générale de Santé S.A. ("RGdS"). On October 26, 2018, RGdS published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that RGdS owns and holds more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional. Today, on November 9, 2018, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The same day the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in the Company (CAPIO, ISIN code SE0007185681, order book ID 110740) will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Emelie Thordewall på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB