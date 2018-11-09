Texaf: INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

REGULATED INFORMATION

The activities of the TEXAF group in the DRC have developed as follows over the course of the 3rd quarter.

Rents generated by the real-estate activities (renting of residential property and office space in Kinshasa) reached EUR 4.3 m over the quarter, i.e. an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2017. The apartments and villas in the new "Bois Nobles" project have mostly been made available mid-September. Presently, 30 of those 36 residential units have been rented.

"Bois Nobles" project

CARRIGRES (sandstone quarry in Kinshasa). Revenues for the 3 rd quarter 2018 amount to EUR 0.4 million, an increase of 13% over the same period of last year. The operations still generate a slight profit.



(sandstone quarry in Kinshasa). Revenues for the 3 quarter 2018 amount to EUR 0.4 million, an increase of 13% over the same period of last year. The operations still generate a slight profit. The operating recurring result for the 2nd year-half, is still forecasted to be of the same order of magnitude as the result of the first six months.

TEXAF, established in 1925, is the only Euronext-listed industrial, real-estate and agricultural investment company with all its activities and subsidiaries based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The listing of the Congolese businesses on the stock exchange and the resulting obligations of good governance and transparency constitute a major asset for the group for the promotion of the formal sector in the DRC.

Contact: Philippe Croonenberghs, Chairman: +32 495 24 32 64

Jean-Philippe Waterschoot, CEO: +32 476 25 26 26 - +243 81 891 0525

Christophe Evers, CFO: + 32 495 24 32 60