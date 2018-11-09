sprite-preloader
Freitag, 09.11.2018

22,95 Euro		-0,05
-0,22 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
09.11.2018 | 18:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest strengthens its logistics portfolio with acquisitions in Ghent and Roosendaal for € 40 million and a lease agreement in Boom for 17.100 m²

  • Ghent (B) - sale-and-lease back for 38.000 m²
  • Roosendaal (NL) - built-to-suit for 17.800 m²
  • Boom (B) - lease agreement

    • Attachment

    • Intervest strengthens its logistics portfolio with acquisitions in Ghent and Roosendaal for € 40 million and a lease agreement in Boom for 17.100 m² (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/cf664557-ed3d-44b0-9d11-27433cd618df)

