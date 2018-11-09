Attachment
- Intervest strengthens its logistics portfolio with acquisitions in Ghent and Roosendaal for € 40 million and a lease agreement in Boom for 17.100 m² (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/cf664557-ed3d-44b0-9d11-27433cd618df)
|18:05
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest strengthens its logistics portfolio with acquisitions in Ghent and Roosendaal for € 40 million and a lease agreement in Boom for 17.100 m²
|Ghent (B) - sale-and-lease back for 38.000 m²Roosendaal (NL) - built-to-suit for 17.800 m²Boom (B) - lease agreement
Intervest strengthens its logistics portfolio...
|Mo
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest expands its logistics position close to Eindhoven airport to almost 50.000 m² with Gold Forum development project
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter "Intervest") has concluded a turnkey purchase agreement under the usual suspensive conditions for the Gold Forum logistics project development at the Flight...
|02.11.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest acquires Ubicenter in Leuven at Philipssite, a contemporary office complex that fits in perfectly with its innovative and inspiring Greenhouse concept
|Intervest continues to implement its strategy of investing in inspiring, multi-tenant offices in easily accessible locations in large urban centres in Flanders. In this connection, it has concluded...
|24.10.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors for the third quarter of 2018
|Growth by 11% of the real estate portfolio: € 735 million as at 30 September 2018 (€ 663 million as at 31 December 2017) due to acquisitions in line with the strategy.An authentic deed to purchase land...
|22.10.
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Over 80% of the innovative and service-oriented office concept Greenhouse BXL in Diegem has been pre-leased
|Success in leases in the Intervest office portfolio increases the occupancy rate for offices to 86%.
In the third quarter, the pre-leasing of the spaces in Greenhouse BXL rose from 42% in June to...
