Pressure BioSciences, Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Achieves Major Milestone in the Development of its Ultra Shear Technology Program

Company Completes Development of First Working Prototype of UST System and Initiates Program to Develop Proprietary Method to Make Water Soluble Oils for Use in Multiple Markets

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2018 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that significant progress has been made in its development program for its proprietary Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform.

UST utilizes ultra-high pressure to create intense, momentary liquid shearing forces at controlled temperatures resulting in a novel and continuous flow process for affordable and scalable homogenization of liquids, creams and gels. The UST platform creates very small (nano)-scale emulsion mixtures of fluids that otherwise do not mix, resulting in room-temperature stable homogenized products called nanoemulsions (suspensions of microscopic oil droplets in water). For many oil-based nutritional and therapeutic products, nanoemulsions can offer superior water solubility and increased bio-availability for improved absorption. Many medical (e.g., pharmaceutical), industrial (e.g., inks) and retail (e.g., cosmetics) products can benefit from their preparation and delivery as nanoemulsions. One of the most promising applications of water soluble nanoemulsions may be in the cannabinoid industry.

Dr. Bradford Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, said: "Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds found in the cannabis plant. CBD, one of the most well-known, is believed to offer powerful health benefits, including anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, and anti-convulsant properties. CBD is extracted from cannabis in an oil. Since oils are not well absorbed by the body, when CBD Oil is ingested, it is believed that the majority of the CBD is flushed from the body, leaving little of the compound remaining to provide its beneficial properties."

Dr. Young continued: "Since nanoemulsions are known to be well absorbed by the body, any method that could transform CBD Oil into a stable, water soluble nanoemulsion would help solve one of the most critical problems in the cannabis industry today - the CBD delivery system. Because we are a company of top scientists and engineers with decades of experience in the bio-pharma, food and nutraceutical areas, we decided to tackle this issue head-on. Our results to date have been very encouraging."

"The CBD market is among the fastest growing consumer markets today; it is expected to grow to $2.1 billion by 2020," said Dr. Nate Lawrence, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at PBI. "Expansion of this market will depend to a great extent on the ability to make high quality CBD beverages and edibles, which will require the development of a commercial-scale process for making water soluble CBD Oil. We believe we are uniquely-qualified to successfully develop long shelf-life, high quality, and water soluble nanoemulsions of CBD oil using the proprietary UST processing method we are currently developing."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "We believe there are significant opportunities for UST-processed nanoemulsion products in addition to the rapidly growing CBD market. Examples include large scale premium dairy and other high volume food products, as well as cosmetics, industrial lubricants, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. These markets have billions of dollars in annual sales, and each could benefit from the availability of long shelf-life, high quality nanoemulsions, like those we believe can be made with PBI's UST process currently in development."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "Yesterday we announced that Dr. Brad Young had joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. The timing of his arrival couldn't be better. We are currently focused on developing collaborative projects with multiple companies and research organizations to address different product and market opportunities worldwide. These programs should lead to revenue generating products and services in the very near future. With the many opportunities now available to PBI, Dr. Young's strong business and technical expertise should help us to significantly accelerate revenue growth. This is a very exciting time for all stakeholders in PBIO."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, PBIO is actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired PreEMT technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

