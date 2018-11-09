Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) ("Blackstone") has frequently disclosed to the SIX Swiss Exchange that the President and CEO U. Ernst has purchased 53,624 shares at an average price of CHF 7.52 in Blackstone Resources since July 2018. Mr Ernst is a significant shareholder in the company.

"I strongly believe in the mission we have here at Blackstone Resources. That's why I continue to invest my own savings as I believe the share price is undervalued. I am convinced one day all cars will run on electricity and renewable energy will become sustainable. To turn this vision into reality, battery metals are needed in vast quantities along with better battery technology. This is where Blackstone Resources invests. This is why I choose to invest".

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

