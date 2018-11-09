sprite-preloader
BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 9

9 November 2018
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
(LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

Cancellation of Treasury Shares
The Company announces that it has cancelled 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares previously held in Treasury. Following the cancellation of these shares the Company now has in issue 35,916,028 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. No shares are held in Treasury.

The figure of 35,916,028 may be used by shareholders in determining the denominator for the calculation by which they will establish if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited020 7743 3000
Sarah Beynsberger

