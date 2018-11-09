The "UK Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2022 by Services, by Technology Platform, by Clinical Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Telemedicine market is expected to increase at a double digit CAGR in between the year 2018 and 2022 in terms of revenue due to the increasing number of aging population, growing number of smart phone users and rising healthcare cost. The demand for telemedicine in UK is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2022.

The growth will be driven by the increasing emphasis of healthcare information technology (HIT) players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and continual investments from both public and private sectors. Since radiology has proven to be such an effective field for outsourcing via telemedicine, many hospitals will be looking at the possibility of splitting off many other specializations. Psychiatry, neurology, and many other disciplines are ripe for decentralization employing Tele health practices.

Trends Developments

Introduction of Modern Medicine Literature

Collaboration Between companies

Rise in Artificial Intelligence

Developments of New Technology Hardware and Software

New Entrants in Tele Health Care

Applying the evidence of impact of the Veterans Health Administration to the NHS in England

Issues Challenges

Synchronising of data with NHS

Data Security and Less Availability of Medical Information

Access to Patient long term Medical record

Lack of Sustainable Business Model

Lack of Physician Support

Less Adoption Rate

Companies Profiled

Immedicare

Babylon Health

Push Doctor

Tele Medicine Clinic

Doctor Care Anywhere

Toothpick

Home Touch

Zesty

Skin Analytics

Capture Proof

Medio.Link

Now Healthcare

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. UK Telemedicine Market Overview and Genesis

4. Value Chain Analysis in UK Telemedicine Market

5. UK Telemedicine Market Size By Revenue, 2012-2017

6. UK Telemedicine Market Segmentation

7. Issues and Challenges in UK telemedicine Market

8. Trends and Developments in UK Telemedicine Market

9. Case Study On a Successful Telemedicine Service Provider

10. Case Study On a Successful Telemedicine Service Provider

11. Government Regulations in UK Telemedicine Market and Initiative Taken By Government

12. PEST Analysis of UK Telemedicine Market

13. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in UK Tele Medicines Market (Immedicare, Babylon and Push Doctor)

14. Company Profiling of Major Players in UK Telemedicine Services Market

15. Company Profile for Telemedicine Software Companies

16. Company Profile for Telemedicine Hardware Companies

17. UK Telemedicine Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

18. Recommendations

19. Macroeconomics Indicators in UK Telemedicine Market

