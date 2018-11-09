The "UK Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2022 by Services, by Technology Platform, by Clinical Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK Telemedicine market is expected to increase at a double digit CAGR in between the year 2018 and 2022 in terms of revenue due to the increasing number of aging population, growing number of smart phone users and rising healthcare cost. The demand for telemedicine in UK is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2022.
The growth will be driven by the increasing emphasis of healthcare information technology (HIT) players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and continual investments from both public and private sectors. Since radiology has proven to be such an effective field for outsourcing via telemedicine, many hospitals will be looking at the possibility of splitting off many other specializations. Psychiatry, neurology, and many other disciplines are ripe for decentralization employing Tele health practices.
Trends Developments
- Introduction of Modern Medicine Literature
- Collaboration Between companies
- Rise in Artificial Intelligence
- Developments of New Technology Hardware and Software
- New Entrants in Tele Health Care
- Applying the evidence of impact of the Veterans Health Administration to the NHS in England
Issues Challenges
- Synchronising of data with NHS
- Data Security and Less Availability of Medical Information
- Access to Patient long term Medical record
- Lack of Sustainable Business Model
- Lack of Physician Support
- Less Adoption Rate
Companies Profiled
- Immedicare
- Babylon Health
- Push Doctor
- Tele Medicine Clinic
- Doctor Care Anywhere
- Toothpick
- Home Touch
- Zesty
- Skin Analytics
- Capture Proof
- Medio.Link
- Now Healthcare
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. UK Telemedicine Market Overview and Genesis
4. Value Chain Analysis in UK Telemedicine Market
5. UK Telemedicine Market Size By Revenue, 2012-2017
6. UK Telemedicine Market Segmentation
7. Issues and Challenges in UK telemedicine Market
8. Trends and Developments in UK Telemedicine Market
9. Case Study On a Successful Telemedicine Service Provider
10. Case Study On a Successful Telemedicine Service Provider
11. Government Regulations in UK Telemedicine Market and Initiative Taken By Government
12. PEST Analysis of UK Telemedicine Market
13. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in UK Tele Medicines Market (Immedicare, Babylon and Push Doctor)
14. Company Profiling of Major Players in UK Telemedicine Services Market
15. Company Profile for Telemedicine Software Companies
16. Company Profile for Telemedicine Hardware Companies
17. UK Telemedicine Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022
18. Recommendations
19. Macroeconomics Indicators in UK Telemedicine Market
