Tiger Beer Rallies Fearless and Unconventional Talent to Launch "Roar Collective" at First Global Event in Seoul

Launch of digital platform at global event in South Korea serves as launchpad for future global unknown and raw talent

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Beer, Asia's number one international premium beer, today announced it will launch a global community for unconventional talent on www.tigerbeerroar.com, called the Tiger Roar Collective. It is a platform where raw talents can seek out new opportunities through collaborations and unlock future unexpected possibilities with Tiger Beer.

The Collective marks the next wave in the brand's commitment to championing emerging, raw talent and concludes a year of Uncaged Nights, where talent from around the world showcased their craft via different initiatives and events.

The Tiger Roar Collective was announced at Tiger Beer's first global event in Seoul, South Korea, Tiger Roar, which took place on 9 November 2018. The event held at Seoul'sSebitseom (Gavit island), a culture complex usually reserved for the famous and more conventional arts and performances, brought together 16 of the raw Tiger talents from diverse fields such as dance, technology, fashion, art and food. Together, they put on a tantalizing showcase of creativity, passion and unexpected possibilities for the world to see. On that night, attendees were able to immerse themselves in interactive installations, performances and activities, encouraging them to unleash their own inner tiger and roar.

"Tiger Beer believes that great ideas are not only born in the boardroom but can come from the streets of the world, which is why we are all about championing raw talent who approach their craft in unconventional ways. We believe that these are the people who shape our future: a generation of world-changing individuals who push boundaries and fearlessly follow their passions.

For the very first time in Seoul, Tiger Beer showcases collaborations featuring these diverse talents from around the world at Tiger Roar. It was a celebration of our Uncaged Nights talent, and at the same time marks the beginning of more to come. With Tiger Roar Collective we aim to unlock even more inner tigers of unconventional talent from around the world," said Venus Teoh, International Brands Director, Tiger.

The Tiger Roar Collective is a global platform for undiscovered talent to connect, collaborate, and get inspired. By signing up and submitting their work, these talents will be able to connect with like-minded people, showcase their craft to a wider audience, and stand a chance to be shortlisted for Tiger Beer's upcoming initiatives. Talent can sign-up at www.tigerbeerroar.com starting 10 November until 10 December 2018. Selected talents for Tiger Beer's next big initiative in 2019, will be announced by the end of the year.

To find out more about Tiger Beer's existing talents who participated in Tiger Roar event in Seoul, please visit www.tigerbeerroar.com. Hi-res visuals of the event and the talents' installations and performances can be downloaded via this link.

