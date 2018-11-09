Evora Worldwide Introduces New Soothing Rub with 150mg Full-spectrum Hemp-derived CBD to Help Ease Occasional Tension

The deep-penetrating formula contains hemp-derived CBD and other natural ingredients to provide a soothing sensation for tired muscles.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2018 / Evora Worldwide, under its brand Evora Labs, brings to market a first-of-its-kind topical rub made with cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound of the hemp plant known to provide a range of beneficial properties. Soothing Rub combines 150mg of full-spectrum CBD with pure botanicals to help ease occasional soreness.

CBD has become an increasingly popular ingredient in skincare and its use within personal care products is expected to grow to a $259 million industry by 2022, according to Hemp Business Journal. Full-spectrum CBD has been shown to provide more potent and longer-lasting effects when compared with a CBD isolate, primarily due to the 'entourage effect' of cannabinoids and terpenes (natural plant compounds) working together.

'We are seeing a dramatic shift in the health and beauty industry as consumers continue to show an interest in natural and plant-based products, including products containing CBD,' said Tina Patterson, Senior Marketing Manager for Evora Worldwide. 'Evora is excited to be at the forefront of scientific research and to offer our Soothing Rub as a natural alternative for occasional tension.'

Unique to the personal care product market, the Soothing Rub is available under the Evora Labs house brand or for private label. The product contains menthol, arnica extract, and the essential oils of peppermint, lavender, and helichrysum flower. In addition to giving the rub its pleasing peppermint scent, the added botanicals enhance the benefits of the overall formula.

Evora Labs' Soothing Rub will be on display at the Evora Worldwide booth (H3530) at the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) 2018 Trade Show November 11-13 in Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, formerly the Rosemont Convention Center.

This product contains industrial hemp grown in accordance with the 2014 Farm Act.

