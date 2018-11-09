Marijuana News TodayThat was a short honeymoon. In the marijuana news today, the post-midterm election weed stock rally fizzled on concerns that President Donald Trump is looking to replace outgoing Attorney General Jeff Session with someone who is also opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana use.Virtually the entire marijuana stock market was in retreat this morning.To recap, cannabis stocks took flight on October 7 after U.S. voters in three states voted to legalize pot. Michigan became the first Midwest state to vote in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana while Missouri and Utah gave the thumbs up for medical marijuana use. North Dakota, however, rejected.

