(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)
Regulatory News:
Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS):
Listing market: Euronext Growth
ISIN code: FR0010425595
|Date
|
Total number of shares
in the capital
|
Total number of voting
|10/31/2018
|42,430,026
|47,447,512
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.
