New Esports Competition Expands the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) today announced the eChampions League, a pivotal tournament expansion to the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series* and a brand new, authentic way for millions of football fans to connect to the UEFA Champions League through the competition.

The eChampions League adds to the growing list of global events and competitions on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 next summer. Eligible competitors will compete on PlayStation 4 and participate in eChampions League Global Online Knockout tournaments between March 2-3, with the top 64 players advancing to a live qualifying event on April 26-27.

"EA SPORTS FIFA captivates tens of millions around the world, and our deep integration within the many in-game experiences gives us exciting opportunities to connect the UEFA Champions League to players," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director. "We see the eChampions League and competitive FIFA as an important step in connecting with existing and new fans of the UEFA Champions League."

Only eight of the world's elite will advance from the April live event to the eChampions League Final. Hosted in Madrid on May 31, the eChampions League Final will be played a day before the real-world UEFA Champions League Final on June 1, creating a two-day celebration of digital and traditional football.

To further connect the eChampions League Final to the real-world competition, the eight competitors will draft and use footballers involved in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. The eChampions League winner will earn a majority $100,000 share of the $280,000 purse and a crucial 850 EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series Points.

"Building an authentic UEFA Champions League competition was the next logical step in the continued EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series expansion for both players and spectators," said Brent Koning, EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. "Our passionate competitors love the UEFA Champions League and the eChampions League creates a unique opportunity for the competitive FIFA superstars to represent their clubs in the pinnacle of club football."

As an Official Qualifier for the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series**, the eChampions League brings the authenticity and excitement of the competition to life out-of-game. In addition to the tournament, fans can connect with the UEFA Champions League through many in-game features including the Tournament Mode, which contains all the drama fans crave from the group stage through to the illustrious UEFA Champions League Final. The Journey Champions concludes the iconic Alex Hunter's narrative journey through his UEFA Champions League participation. Additionally, the global phenomenon FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) features the UEFA Champions League for the first time and incorporates curated experiences throughout the football season.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2018, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.15 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owner and used with permission.

About UEFA

UEFA is the governing body of European football. UEFA's mission is to promote, protect and develop European football at every level of the game, to promote the principles of unity and solidarity, and to deal with all questions relating to European football. For more information, please visit UEFA.org.

