MediCapture Releases New "DICOM Made Easy" App With Full Power Of Native DICOM

The MVR Pro Series Native DICOM App Eliminates DICOMIZATION and Delivers State-of-the Art Technology to Hospitals and Surgical Teams Worldwide

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, November 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCapture, a global leader in medical imaging systems, announced today that its next-generation MVR Pro medical video recorders now come with a revolutionary DICOM app option with new, exclusive features not common to DICOM systems, providing system efficiency, speed and usability benefits to surgical teams, hospitals and medical camera manufacturers.

The new DICOM Made Easy app introduces native DICOM for extensive editing, saving, and playback. It turns the MVR Pro into a fully compliant DICOM modality - from worklist retrieval to automatic storage to PACS. It saves recorded images and videos directly to the patient workflow in the DICOM standard, and it comes with over 30 fields for patient and worklist data.

The app is the first embedded, completely non-Windows implementation of DICOM. By using an embedded-based versus a computer-based system, MediCapture has streamlined the highly complex way computers process DICOM.

"By providing an embedded and native DICOM solution, we have eliminated system memory loss, stability and compatibility issues, while providing a lightning fast and easily managed DICOM experience," said Frank Magnier, European general manager for MediCapture. "DICOM Made Easy is 100 percent native and just like good surgeons, it operates with speed, efficiency and precision."

"We have made it very simple to add a DICOM package to any of our MVR Pro recorders for a fully compliant DICOM workflow," he said. "This new DICOM app is the first of its kind, and it is a game changer."

The MVR Pro with DICOM "Made Easy" will be demonstrated at MediCapture's exhibit (Hall 16; Booth E04) at MEDICA 2018 in Dusseldorf, Germany, November 12 -15.For more information, visit medicapture.com.

About MediCapture

MediCapture, Inc. is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of medical video recording solutions. MediCapture's easy-to-use recorders save high-definition video and images directly to a USB flash drive, local hard drive, or network drive. The recorders work with virtually any medical video device including endoscopic cameras, surgical microscopes, ultrasounds, C-arms, and more. MediCapture also offers medical video recording solutions to OEMs and integrators. For additional information, call +31 475 214305 or visit medicapture.com.