Energent Media: Pru¨vit Reaches 100 Million Experiences of Keto // OS(R) Setting the Gold Standard with Ketone Conversation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2018 / Pru¨vit -- the Ketone supplement company -- recently released its new KETO//OS® NATTM formula in "Fairy Dust" flavor. "Fairy Dust" was highlighted by their event in New York City's Times Square that saw hundreds of supporters attend amid several announcements by the company.

The recently released KETO//OS® NATTM formula is the world's first and only BHB ketone salt supplement that is produced through a natural fermentation process. Attendees of the NYC Times Square event also were able to taste KETO//GOTM, a power-packed, ready to drink canned ketone supplement in the new "Unicorn Slam" and "The Big Apple" flavors which will be released in the upcoming months.

Pru¨vit also announced a recent accomplishment of delivering over 100 million experiences to consumers at the Time's Square event. The impact Pru¨vit's brand and products have in the marketplace continue to accelerate rapidly with what the company calls, "the constant pursuit of better."

Pru¨vit is a leading innovator in Ketone supplement research and development with several of the most distinguished nutritional ketosis products available in the market today. Pru¨vit is the creator of the Ketone Conversation® and has substantiated itself as the authority and gold standard in ketone supplementation. Pru¨vit uses research and scientific studies to educate the marketplace about ketones and to remain on the forefront of leading-edge technologies.

Pru¨vit's KETO//OS® supplements are a technologically advanced method of delivering ketones to the body by initiating the process of ketosis. Health benefits from increasing ketone levels in the body range from augmented mental performance, to boosted and sustained energy levels.

Emphasis on ketones and the ketogenic diet rapidly emerging as an advanced method for improving health and hacking the body's natural energy production mechanism. Pru¨vit continues to breakthrough with new systems such as the world's first Keto Reboot designed to quickly shift the body into Keto Adaptation over a 60-hour metabolism reset phase. Other products focusing on quickly converting fat into energy include the KETO//OS® Max and KETO//KREME® supplements.

Pru¨vit's KETO//OS® supplements are backed by extensive scientific research and a team of experienced health professionals including medical doctors, and Ph.D. researchers.

About Pru¨vit

Launched in 2014 by Founder and CEO, Brian Underwood, Pru¨vit are a leading Ketone supplement provider and brand for promoting the benefits of the ketogenic diet and increasing ketone levels for health improvements. The Pru¨vit mission is to inspire people to bio-hack their bodies and be better versions of themselves by redefining their understanding of nutrition through knowledge and technology.

Pru¨vit is a pioneer in evidence-based ketone supplements and aims to foster a growing community of people who understand the profound potential of ketogenesis to empower their lives.

