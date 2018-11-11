Super Rare Whiskies and Rums to be Auctioned for Charities Battling Plastic Pollution

LONDON, November 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fifteen super rare single malt whiskies and rums, from the world's most important and collectable distilleries, are to be auctioned by online spirits auctioneer, Whisky.Auction.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782346/Karuizawa.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782345/Whisky_Auction.jpg )



The sensational line-up of 'one-of-one' bottles includes:

Port Ellen 38 year old

Dalmore 45 year old

Bowmore 43 year old

Ardbeg 37 year Old

Balvenie 1973 Vintage Cask

Glenfarclas 1967

Brora 35 year Old

Also in the specially curated selection is a one-off 50 year old whisky from the legendary, Karuizawa distillery - a liquid awarded extremely highly praised by whiskyfun.com, with 94 points. This bottle is expected to potentially set a record for the most expensive Japanese whisky ever sold.

The sensational Scotch whiskies sit alongside special rums and bourbon as well as a rare Macallan 50 year old.

The auction will take place online at www.whisky.auction live from 18th and finishes 27th November. Interested parties can register their interest: https://whisky.auction/charity/plasticoceans

Profits from the auction will be used by our chosen charities to actively combat the ongoing plight of the world's oceans. For example US-based non-profit organization, Plastic Oceans will use their donation to expand global awareness initiatives, with a goal of reaching another billion people by 2020. The funds will be utilised to develop content that will target school children, policy awareness, and consumer behaviour - all with the goal of educating, inspiring, and fostering change.

Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director for Whisky.Auction, comments: "Every now and then an auction line-up comes along that has spirits collectors and connoisseurs on the edge of their seats with excitement. This is one of those auctions. These bottles are not merely rare, some of them are entirely unique; they have never been seen before and may never be seen again. The distilleries and bottlers who have kindly donated these lots fully support the work that these charities undertake and were committed to helping us raise as much money as possible. It is difficult to put into words just how remarkable these bottles are, and we're really hoping that is reflected in their final hammer prices."

The selection of bottles were curated in partnership with The Whisky Exchange to mark the 10th edition of The Whisky Show in London and celebrate the show's move towards plastic-free.

For further a full list of bottles to be auctioned, images or interviews and quotes, please contact Liz Lock, PR and Communications Manager, on +44(0)755-400-7707 or liz.lock@whisky.auction