JAKARTA, Nov 12, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga) and PT JCB International Indonesia launched the CIMB Niaga JCB Precious Card in Jakarta, Monday. This credit card is specifically made for women to be a payment solution with benefits not only for shopping but also for health and beauty.The CIMB Niaga JCB Precious Card is an initiative by CIMB Niaga to provide a diversified and innovative credit card product especially for the women's market."All this time we didn't have a specific product to answer the various needs of women. This market has a big potential because of the increasing number of women, and their increasing consumer demand and economic power. With the CIMB Niaga JCB Precious Card, we are hoping that we will be able to cater to this market," said CIMB Niaga's Director of Consumer Banking Lani Darmawan.She added, "In line with the tagline 'you are precious, more than you think', CIMB Niaga will give cardholders benefits as a token of appreciation for them as women, so that they can balance a healthy lifestyle, beauty, and fashion as well.""As a bank that understands women's needs, we provide health and beauty privileges such as free health insurance for breast and cervix cancer worth Rp100 million. We also provide 0% installments for 3 months with a minimum Rp500 k transaction at the merchant categories of hospital, health and beauty," said Lani.To accommodate shopping needs, this credit card also provides attractive shopping provileges such as a free shopping voucher worth Rp 1 million. This benefit can be enjoyed by spending a minimum of Rp 15 million for retail transactions within two billing periods and redeeming Poin Xtra from those transactions.One distinctive feature that differentiates the CIMB Niaga JCB Precious Card from other CIMB Niaga cards is the 5x higher conversion value for every Poin Xtra shopping point redemption. "Cardholders are also able to redeem their Poin Xtra for their choice of gifts, including airline mileage and access to airport lounges in Indonesian big cities," added Lani.Meanwhile Mr. Koichiro Wada, President Director of PT JCB International Indonesia, commented, "We are pleased that CIMB Niaga has launched this new Precious Card with JCB. CIMB Niaga and JCB have had an issuing partnership since 2014, with two products that are already out in the market. With the launch of the CIMB Niaga JCB Precious Card, we can expand our mutual business to target a wider market in Indonesia. The Precious product targets a higher segment than Platinum and will be one of the main products in the credit card business in Indonesia. I believe there is huge potential for this financial product focused on women as the economy and market demand grow in Indonesia. I am sure that the CIMB Niaga-JCB Precious Card caters to the needs of Indonesian women and will definitely attract many consumers with its broad range of benefits provided by both Bank CIMB Niaga and JCB."The CIMB Niaga JCB Precious Card also gives main cardholders free annual fee for the first year. In following years, the privilege can also be enjoyed by spending a minimum of Rp 30 million for retail transactions per year. Moreover, this cashless card offers numerous features such as fixed instalments with competitve interest for 36 months; privileges at chosen restaurants, travel agents and e-commerce; and last but not least, the Quick Pay feature which allows cardholders to pay bills such as electricity, phone, handphone, cable TV, and internet in just one bill.  JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base.