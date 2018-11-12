VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2017-2018 revenues: another year of double-digit growth

Revenues: €87.2m (+14%)

Order backlog: €4.4m (+71%)

12 November 2018. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its revenues for the 2017-2018 financial year (1 October 2017 to 30 September 2018).

Vente-unique.com has attained its goal of achieving double-digit growth for a further financial year, confirming the trend for the past 6 financial years. Annual revenues came to €87.2 million, up 14% on the previous year, despite a sizeable order backlog not recognised under revenues at end September.

IFRS (€000) 2016-2017 2017-2018 Change France 52,152 54,403 +4% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 19,047 21,060 +11% Southern Europe[2] 5,581 11,733 +110% Total 76,779 87,196 +14%

Performance buoyed by success in Southern Europe

With 110% growth and €6.2 million of extra sales over the year, Southern Europe has proved to be the main growth driver. Vente-unique.com is benefiting from booming sales in Italy (since the start of 2017) and Portugal (January 2018) in a furniture market experiencing accelerated transition from physical stores to e-commerce platforms.

Revenue growth in Northern and Eastern Europe also reached double figures (+11%). Vente-unique.com has thus proved its ability to achieve robust performances in the face of keen competition.

Overall, international sales amounted to €32.8 million, up 33% and accounting for 38% of total billings for the financial year (32% the previous year). Vente-unique.com is on track to achieve its target of around 50% of sales outside France by 2022. France currently remains the chief contributor (62% of business), with revenues up 4% in line with sector trends, despite the order backlog at end September (see below).

Outlook

Besides the firm growth in revenues (for delivered orders), a portion of the orders booked at the financial year-end was not delivered by 30 September, inflating the amount of unearned income. This order backlog amounted to €4.4 million, up 71% from the same period of the previous financial year. These orders reflect vigorous sales activity during the year ended, placing Vente-unique.com in a firm position for beginning the 2018-2019 financial year.

Furthermore, in the second half the company invested in an additional 5,000 m² logistics unit to supplement its existing capacity of 27,000 m² in order to accommodate the extra business. During the same period, extension works began on the Amblainville site (for an additional 24,000 m²), with delivery scheduled for mid-2019.

In view of the foregoing, Vente-unique.com is aiming for further double-digit growth in 2018-2019 driven by expanded logistics capacities and the October launch of a new version of its website targeting Poland (see press release of 6 November 2018).

The developments programmed under the 2022 strategic plan (doubling logistics capacity and developing the Decoration business) are expected to start having an impact in the 2019-2020 financial year.

Next release: FY 2017-2018 earnings, Wednesday 16 January 2019 before start of trading

About Vente-Unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2017, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €77 million, up 13%, and an EBITDA margin of 9.2%.

[1]Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Switzerland

[2]Italy + Portugal + Spain

