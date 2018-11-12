Regulatory News:

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) today announced the implementation of its share buyback program authorized by the General Shareholders' Meeting of June 6, 2018. In this regard, Axway has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to acquire shares.

This mandate covers a maximum volume of 110,000 shares, representing approximately 0.5% of the Group's share capital, up to a maximum of €1,500,000 (one million five hundred thousand euros). The repurchases are scheduled to begin on November 12, 2018 and end on December 31, 2018.

The shares acquired are intended to be used by the Group to meet the needs of allocating shares to its employees and qualifying company officers, or to some of them, in accordance with the following objectives set out in the share repurchase program:

Cover Axway share purchase option plans as per the terms of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code, and/or

Award Axway shares under Group profit-sharing schemes or a company savings plan in accordance with the law, and/or

Award bonus shares under the scheme provided for under Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code.

Axway thus reaffirms its confidence in its development plan to become a market leader in hybrid integration platforms by the end of 2020.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axway's hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en or Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181111005057/en/

Contacts:

Axway

Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65

acarli@axway.com

or

Press Relations:

Sylvie Podetti+33 (0)1 47 17 22 40

spodetti@axway.com