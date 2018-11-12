ProPhotonix Limited: PPIX Demonstrates UV LED Curing at InPrint Milan

-ProPhotonix to Demonstrate its Configurable UV LED Curing Systems at InPrint Milan

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, will display its latest UV LED Curing Solutions at InPrint Milan 2018 from the 20th- 22nd November at the Milano Convention Centre (MiCo).

Visit ProPhotonix at Stand 148, to see how its configurable UV LED curing technology has been designed to suit a wide range of UV curing applications including curing of inks, adhesives, and coatings. Users of ProPhotonix UV LED lamps benefit from the Company's expertise in Chip-on-Board LED technology which ensures that the COBRA Cure FX Series delivers a consistent, uniform, and reliable cure.

The compact COBRA Cure FX1 will be on display in the various optical configurations available, including: collimation (< 10° divergence) typically utilized in pinning applications where high peak irradiance is required, the D4 (40° divergence) producing a reduced beam angle to minimize the risk of curing at the ink head, and the DW (Divergent Wide) optical head, which has the widest illumination angle (110° divergence) producing the highest intensity and dose levels of the three options. The configurable COBRA Cure FX series can be specified to match your application requirements.

On display at the ProPhotonix stand, you will see the complete configurable COBRA Cure FX series. The platform offers intensities up to 20W/cm2, flexible form factors and ease of installation into your system. Our technical sales team will be on hand to help you Configure Your UV LED Curing System, optimized for your specific application requirement.

David McGuinness, Director of Sales, EMEA stated, "Our full range of UV LED curing systems along with its varied optical options is on display at the show. ProPhotonix can support you in identifying the best configuration for your needs. Each system is configurable to provide optimized mechanics, electronics, connectors and optics for specific application needs for a wide range of UV curing applications."

InPrint Milan 2018 will take place at the Milano Convention Centre (MiCo) on November 20-22 in Milan, Italy.

To see the full range and discuss your requirements, visit ProPhotonix at InPrint Milan, Stand 148. For more information on the COBRA Cure FX series, visit:

https://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/uv-led-curing-systems/

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

