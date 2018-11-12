Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-12 / 09:00 *HELLA successfully concludes exit from wholesale business* *AURELIUS takes over wholesale company Hellanor in Norway* *Lippstadt, November 12, 2018.* The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA sells the Norwegian wholesale company Hellanor and thus completes the sale of the wholesale business. The Norwegian company Hellanor A/S will be transferred to AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA. The parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the purchase price. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant anti-trust authorities; approval is expected by the end of the year. "With the completed withdrawal from the wholesale business, we are advancing the strategic realignment of our aftermarket," says Dr. Werner Benade, Managing Director responsible for the Aftermarket and Special Applications segments at HELLA. "In the future, we will thus align our product portfolio even more strongly along our original equipment competencies, especially in the areas of lighting and electronics while linking it to our strong workshop equipment expertise. Above all, we will continue to expand our successful repair solutions business and take advantage of new growth opportunities arising from the digitalization and increasing interconnectedness of vehicles." Against the background of the strategic realignment of the aftermarket, HELLA had already sold the two Danish and Polish wholesale companies FTZ and Inter-Team to the Swedish wholesaler Mekonomen in September of this year. Hellanor currently employs around 250 people and generated sales of around 70 million euros in the past 2017/2018 fiscal year. The transaction is conducted with the assistance of Jefferies Financial Group (Financial Advisor), Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (Legal Advisor) and Ebner Stolz (Financial & Tax Due Diligence). *Please note: * This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press [1] *HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt:* HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with around 40,000 employees at over 125 locations in some 35 countries. The HELLA Group develops and manufactures products for lighting technology and electronics for the automotive industry and also has one of the largest retail organizations for automotive parts, accessories, diagnostics, and services within Europe. With nearly 7,000 people working in research and development, HELLA is one of the most important innovation drivers on the market. Furthermore, with sales of 7.1 billion euros in the fiscal year of 2017/2018, the HELLA Group is one of the top 40 automotive parts suppliers in the world and one of the 100 largest German industrial companies. *For additional information please contact:* Dr. Markus Richter Company spokesman HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Rixbecker Strasse 75 59552 Lippstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7545 Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-477545 Markus.Richter@hella.com www.hella.com End of Media Release Issuer: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Key word(s): Industry 2018-11-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Rixbecker Str. 75 59552 Lippstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125 Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647 E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com Internet: www.hella.de/ir ISIN: DE000A13SX22 WKN: A13SX2 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange End of News DGAP Media 744115 2018-11-12 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7e81b2b0f6723de7b2c6f52f73c02914&application_id=744115&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

