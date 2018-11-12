STRATACACHE Announces Acquisition of Digital Signage System Integration Company Sys-Teams

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE announces the acquisition of Sys-Teams, a UK-based company specializing in delivering comprehensive installation, integration and field service solutions to notable global brands' digital signage and digital retail experiences. The STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies is a full solution provider of large-scale networks of interactive, intelligent audience and shopper engagement experiences and analytics.

With this acquisition, led by STRATACACHE Capital Managing Partner Dirk Huelsermann, STRATACACHE further enhances its global solution and service delivery footprint, adding the experienced 35-person Sys-Team team of technicians, engineers and installers to the current 750 employees in the STRATACACHE family. Sys-Teams has focused their projects in the UK and EU and, under STRATACACHE, will expand to a broader reach across Europe, the Middle East and Africa beginning with Germany and the Benelux region, which have significant potential for short term growth in smart digital signage projects.

"This acquisition marks another milestone in STRATACACHE's aggressive expansion strategy," said Huelsermann. "With the addition of Sys-Teams, STRATACACHE further enhances the ability to serve as a worldwide solution provider, adding significant field services in the EU - a complement to current services in the Americas and Asia-Pacific region, including India, China and Australia. We're fully prepared to lead global brands who are seeking to improve their retail customer experience."

Of STRATACACHE's 18 acquisitions in the past 15 years, this is the second major acquisition led by STRATACACHE Capital - a division that leads strategic deal discovery and acquisition on a global scale - since the creation of the division in November 2017. Huelsermann's team actively reviews more than 400 deals per year and advises on investments that expand or complement STRATACACHE's full portfolio of intelligent digital signage offerings, including software, hardware, services and support.

"We are delighted that after 17 years of digital signage system integration, Sys-Teams is joining the STRATACACHE family. We feel that this is a great opportunity for growth, evolving to meet the increasing project requirements and retail goals of our clients," said Richard Evans and Campbell Newlands, founders of Sys-Teams.

