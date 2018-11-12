The Indian company will build a 100 MW solar park in the Akërni salt flats, near Vlorë. A 50 MW section of the plant will sell power to the local distributor at €59.9 per MWh over a 15-year period, while the remaining portion will sell electricity at market prices.Albania's Ministry of Energy and Industry (MEI) has awarded a contract to build the large-scale PV project it tendered in August to Indian energy company India Power Corporation Limited (IPCL). In its announcement, the ministry said that the solar park, originally set to be 50 MW, will now have a total capacity of 100 MW. It added that ...

