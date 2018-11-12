sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.11.2018 | 10:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - LTIP Award

WINCANTON PLC - LTIP Award

PR Newswire

London, November 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIAN KEILTY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR - MANAGING DIRECTOR - RETAIL & CONSUMER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
IAN KEILTYNIL COST OPTION135,945
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARE OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO THE PDMR ON 6 NOVEMBER 2018: 135,945 SHARE OPTIONS

TOTAL PRICE: £NIL
e)Date of the transaction
6 NOVEMBER 2018
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

© 2018 PR Newswire