42Gears Launches 'COSMOS' Partnership Program to Facilitate Business Growth for Partners

42Gears Mobility Systems, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, launches its Partnership Program - 'COSMOS'. Partnerships are key to 42Gears' success. The goal of COSMOS program is to help channel partners become more successful by seamlessly integrating them with 42Gears ecosystem.

42Gears has made significant investment in channel infrastructure to provide partners with access to resources and experts across the company. Apart from lead sharing and sales support, the COSMOS Partnership Program will equip partners with the technology, tools and expertise they need to grow their revenue from mobility business.

42Gears COSMOS Partnership Program will provide the following benefits to partners :

1. Use of synergies to explore new markets

2. New business by tapping into 42Gears network

3. Enriched offerings to customers with innovative 42Gears solutions

4. High value training and certifications

5. Marketing support to drive joint offerings to customers

COSMOS partnership program provides multiple program tier support for resellers and will offer lucrative margins across partner tiers. Along with rapid onboarding, COSMOS will also offer dedicated channel managers, sales, technical and marketing support. Partners will have access to a resource-rich Partner Portal, which will offer sales tools, competitive intelligence, co-brandable marketing materials, lead generation kits and product information.

For partnership inquiries please write to partnerships@42gears.com or register here and for further information please write to swapnil.sahoo@42gears.com.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and On-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears's products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, wearOS and Linux platforms. It has more than 9000 customers in 115+ countries. 42Gears's products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com