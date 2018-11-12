Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I ACQUIRES NEARLY 50 PERCENT INTEREST IN EMPRESAS COMEGUA S.A.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
O-I ACQUIRES NEARLY 50 PERCENT INTEREST IN EMPRESAS COMEGUA S.A.
Perrysburg, Ohio (Nov. 12, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that it has acquired a just over 49.7 percent interest in Empresas Comegua S.A. from Fabricación de Máquinas, S.A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VITROA).
Empresas Comegua S.A. is the leading manufacturer of glass containers for the Central American and Caribbean markets. The business serves many of O-I's global strategic customers and various segments including food, soft drinks, beer, spirits and pharmaceuticals. Operations include two glass manufacturing facilities - one in Costa Rica and another in Guatemala.
According to Andres Lopez, O-I's chief executive officer: "The Comegua transaction builds off the acquisition of O-I Mexico in 2015 and complements our existing footprint across the Americas which now extends from Canada to Argentina. With this move, O-I is expanding into new and growing glass markets in Central America and extending its market presence in the Caribbean."
The purchase price of $119 million is adjusted for net debt and is based on an enterprise value of just under 6x FY18E EBITDA prior to any synergies.
The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in the first year.
About O-I
Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com.
Forward-looking statements
This document contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. It is possible the Company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following: (1) foreign currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, (2) changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations and the ability of the Company to refinance debt at favorable terms, (3) the general political, economic and competitive conditions in markets and countries where the Company has operations, including uncertainties related to economic and social conditions, disruptions in the supply chain, competitive pricing pressures, inflation or deflation,
