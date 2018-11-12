Strengthens Kapsch Connected Vehicle Technology Portfolio

Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) announces its acquisition of eTrans Systems (eTrans) on November 1, 2018. eTrans is a Virginia-based provider of connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) solutions that provide the foundation for a wide range of safety and mobility applications. The acquisition enriches the Kapsch V2X (connected vehicles) solution set within the rapidly developing connected and autonomous vehicles landscape. eTrans will become part of Kapsch TrafficCom and its solutions will be integrated within the global Kapsch product portfolio.

Integrating the eTrans solutions reinforces Kapsch's position in the emerging connected mobility market by supporting an optimized flow of transportation and information. Kapsch will combine eTrans' technology-agnostic on-board and roadside unit applications within its portfolio. These applications support vehicle to vehicle (V2V), vehicle to infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle to pedestrian (V2P) safety and mobility services. eTrans' cloud-based smart services also support proactive utilization of V2X data for transportation systems management and operations. Current eTrans deployments include V2X projects in Michigan, North Carolina, and Nevada as well as licensing agreements with customers such as Renesas and Danlaw. Kapsch and eTrans have already partnered on several projects in North America such as the Signal Phase and Timing (SPaT) corridor in North Carolina and the H407 connected vehicle pilot in Toronto.

"The knowledge of the eTrans team in embedded, mobile, and IoT technologies will strongly enhance our offerings in the connected and autonomous vehicle transportation field," said Alexander Lewald, CTO of Kapsch TrafficCom. "Connected mobility technologies are increasingly dependent on information-sharing, and our integrated solutions can contribute significantly to this industry as it continues to develop."

John Estrada, CEO of eTrans, added: "Everyone at eTrans is very excited for the opportunities that working with the Kapsch team will provide. We've worked very hard over the past few years in building out our portfolio of projects and now we'll be able to bring those solutions to wider group of customers."

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693,3 million in fiscal year 2017/18.

