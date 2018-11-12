Kaplan strengthens Accenture Interactive's customer experience offerings and data-driven marketing capabilities in the Nordics

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Stockholm-based Kaplan, a provider of data-driven customer relationship management services, that transforms customer experiences through strategic, analytical, technology, and creative solutions. The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive's ability to provide customers with end-to-end experience transformation services in the Nordics.

The Nordics is a strategic growth region for Accenture Interactive, both in terms of fostering creative talent and expanding digital capabilities. The business recently announced the appointment of Adam Kerj as chief creative officer of the Nordics and the addition of talent from Swedish creative agency, The World Loves, whose business and assets it recently acquired.

Founded in 1987 by Marianne Kaplan, Kaplan specializes in the creation and operation of marketing technology platforms and touchpoints, from marketing automation processes and customer relationship communications, to advanced analytics and strategic frameworks. It has an extensive track record of delivering measurable results to clients across the region, including Circle K Europe, Com Hem, SJ, Svenska Spel, and TV2 Denmark. Kaplan has offices in Stockholm and Copenhagen, and a subsidiary in Oslo. Kaplan has won numerous awards through the years, including prizes for its creative, analytical and technological abilities. Most recently, Kaplan received the 2018 award as the Adobe Marketing Cloud Partner of the year in the Nordics.

"Kaplan delivers well-regarded personalized customer experiences through a holistic approach to marketing," said Mattias Boman, head of Accenture Interactive -- Nordics. "It has the ability to turn a deep level of customer insights and data into relevant and targeted experiences that deliver value to clients. Combining this with the commerce and creative services of Accenture Interactive will help us continue to build the experience agency of the future."

In becoming part of Accenture Interactive, Kaplan gains access to a scalable set of capabilities across design and innovation, content, marketing and commerce, and the ability to take advantage of Accenture Interactive's deep industry experience and global scale.

"In the past few years, new technology has revolutionized marketing by making mass personalization possible," said Linda Hellström co- managing partner of Kaplan.

"Kaplan has experienced strong growth over the last few years, and we are proud to take this next step in our journey together with Accenture Interactive," added Johan Nordenström, co-managing partner of Kaplan.

"Accenture Interactive is a new breed of agency, focused on creating and building experiences that bring together a powerful combination of strategic consulting, creative, and technology skills," added Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive -- Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

"Accenture Interactive provides CMOs and today's digital leaders with the tools needed to connect brand promise with brand experience. Kaplan's ability to enable personalized customer experiences reinforces Accenture's overall objective: to help our clients achieve better business performance through customer-driven transformation."

Accenture Interactive has previously acquired design and innovation agency Fjord and e-commerce consultancy Brightstep. The acquisition of Kaplan brings critical mass to accelerate the marketing technology capabilities in the Nordics.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report, for the third year in a row. To learn more, follow us @accentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

