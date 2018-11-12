L'Oréal and General Assembly today announced the launch of a new assessment, the Certified Marketer Level 1 (CM1), created by the Marketing Standards Board to accurately measure essential marketing skills in today's digital economy. Using the CM1, marketing professionals can gauge their capabilities against an industry wide benchmark, and employers will be able to identify high potential candidates for marketing roles.

"With CM1, we have a unique opportunity to develop a widely recognized marketing expertise standard. This is for us a powerful assessment and empowerment tool," says Jean-Claude Le Grand, L'Oréal's Executive Vice-President Human Relations. Adding to this, Lubomira Rochet, Chief Digital Officer of L'Oréal says: "Mobile and social platforms have completely rewritten the creative rules in marketing. The spectacular rise of Precision advertising and Programmatic have totally changed the way we buy media. The rise of E-commerce as the fastest growing distribution channel is demanding new skills. Digital has profoundly transformed the marketing function and is now the new normal. CM1 as DM1 before it- will be key to recruit and upskill our marketing populations ensuring L'Oréal has the right talents to win in the market."

"The CM1 is the next step in General Assembly's vision of transparent pathways. To solve skill gaps, we need industry leaders to explain what skills are required and what opportunities exist. We're proud to be partnering with the industry's leading voices to offer a standard that will help develop marketers and open new pathways," said Kieran Luke, GM Assessments and Credentials at General Assembly.

In 2016, General Assembly and L'Oréal pioneered the assessment of digital skills with the launch of the Digital Marketing Level 1 (DM1). Since then, L'Oréal has assessed more than 5,000 employees and more than 4,000 candidates during their recruitment process.

The CM1 is the new standard for marketing, reflecting the most up-to-date and forward-looking demands that employers have of marketing professionals. The one-hour assessment requires test-takers to solve problems in contemporary marketing channels that they are likely to experience on the job, demonstrating their capabilities in customer insight, creative development, marketing channels and execution, measurement and analytics, and marketing technology.

The CM1 is the first step of the broader Career Framework published by the Marketing Standards Board, which can be found here. To learn more about the CM1, email credentials@ga.co

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.02 billion euros in 2017 and employs 82 600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3 885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA) is advancing the future of work by equipping individuals and organizations with the most in-demand 21st-century skills. Offering training and assessments in web development, data science, digital marketing, and more, GA is building transparent career pathways for people, and sustainable, diverse talent pipelines for employers. With 22 locations, immersive online offerings, onsite trainings for the Fortune 500, and a global community of professionals nearly 1 million strong, GA is the leading source for training, staffing, and career transitions.

