The Taiwanese solar manufacturer secured the funds from a consortium of banks formed by First Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank and CTBC Bank.Taiwan's vertically integrated solar manufacturer United Renewable Energy has secured a syndicated loan of TWD 10.13 billion (US$334.8 million). The newly formed company, born through the merger of NSP, Gintech, and Solartech, said the funds were provided by a group of Taiwanese and Chinese lenders including First Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, CTBC Bank, Shanghai Commercial and Savings ...

