SolarEdge Technologies Looks Like a BargainThe solar industry is alive and growing despite the rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his continued belief that climate change may not be due to humans.The United States exited the Paris Climate agreement, placed major tariffs on imported solar panels, and is looking to cut credits to green projects.But I doubt that Trump will want to wreak havoc with the alternative energy space given the hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs at stake.The solar sector has undergone a renaissance-reducing debt and restructuring operations to produce a more streamlined and efficient operating model.A small-cap solar play that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...