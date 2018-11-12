Increasing scrutiny is putting pressure on the world's biggest oil and gas companies to jump aboard the green energy wagon. While some are making efforts to divest away from conventional energies, figures estimate that just 1.3% of total CAPEX in 2018 from the leading 24 companies will go to alternative energies.A new report issued by U.K.-based non-profit charity CDP titled, Beyond the cycle: Which oil and gas companies are ready for the low carbon transition?, has ranked 24 of the largest and highest impact publicly listed oil and gas companies, representing around 31% of global oil and gas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...