XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Announces Accelerated Professional Driver Training for Military Veterans - Tuition-free training gets military veterans and reservists on the road to new careers within a month

GREENWICH, Conn. - November 12, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced two free national driver training programs to help military veterans and members of the reserve forces jumpstart their careers.

For individuals who trained as drivers in the military but have limited "behind the wheel" experience, XPO is offering an accelerated four-week driver training program. Another program helps those whose military experience did not include work in transportation attain their Class A commercial driver's license (CDL-A). The company employs over 12,000 drivers as one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in North America.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We value our veterans and the skills they earned through their military service. We want to help them put that experience to work here at XPO in careers that fit their lifestyle and their goals. XPO is growing, and we're providing opportunities for veterans to grow with us."

Students with driving experience in the military who participate in the accelerated training program and drive for XPO pay no tuition or other fees for classroom and on-the-road training. The company's 12-week, 240-hour driver training program for other individuals is also free. The programs for military veterans and reservists expand on XPO's commitment to tuition-free training at its 114 XPO driver training schools (https://www.xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs/ltl-training-opportunities) in North America.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to match its investments in equipment, service centers and warehouses with customer demand; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; and XPO's ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

