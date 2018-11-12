Gemalto Earns Accolades from Frost & Sullivan for Innovation-led Growth in Digital Banking and Identity Verification Solutions Markets

Gemalto's innovative multichannel solutions provide true end-to-end security while enhancing the customer experience, giving it a distinct competitive edge

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on recent analysis of the global digital banking market and the identity verification and authentication solution market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Gemalto with two 2018 Global Company of the Year Awards. The company safeguards a range of end users from identity theft and data breaches using technologies such as biometric software, government ID document readers, and identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Moreover, Gemalto's comprehensive digital banking mobile security suite supports the secure transition to digital-first banking interactions, delivering identity verification, user authentication, transaction verification, and fraud prevention to create a seamless user experience, regardless of device.

In the highly demanding banking industry, Gemalto supports the transition to mobile-first banking interactions by equipping mobile banking apps with a platform that ensures a highly secure yet convenient customer experience-from onboarding to transaction management. The digital banking mobile security suite combines cryptography to enable multifactor authentication with channel encryption to secure data in transit; device intelligence and behavioral analytics for fraud prevention; and app security against malware attacks and tampering. Because users have the option to choose their preferred and most convenient biometric sign-in method, banks are proactively encouraging greater user engagement without worrying about compromised mobile security.

"The digital revolution has had a significant impact in the financial services sector and will radically transform the way banks operate in the future. Banks are in the midst of a major paradigm shift in their traditional service models as customers fully digitize their financial lives," noted Brent Iadarola, Vice President of the Mobile and Wireless Team at Frost & Sullivan. "Gemalto addresses this dilemma with the Digital Banking Suite-a solution set that enables banks to offer innovative mobile solutions that provide true end-to-end security."

"Gemalto also designs and develops electronic ID (eID) solutions that are secure, convenient, accurate, and quick. The company houses these solutions, which include enhanced driving license (eDL), ePassport, and electronic vehicle registration card (eVRC), on an application on the user's smartphone-protected by a PIN or fingerprint scan," said Danielle VanZandt, Security Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Importantly, if an end user's smartphone is lost or stolen, eIDs and eDLs can be remotely removed and installed on a new device."

Other notable next-generation security solutions from Gemalto include the Live Face Identification System (LFIS), which captures and matches faces in less than a second, enabling organizations to screen and monitor their environment proactively. Customers can integrate the company's facial recognition and other biometric solutions such as fingerprint, iris, and palm print with other technologies to increase security or add an extra layer of protection. Overall, the company assists clients with its innovations by enhancing their ecosystem's security, aiding flexible integration and upgrades, and connecting with more than 400 businesses, solutions partners, and original equipment manufacturers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things. Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

