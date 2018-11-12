Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on November 13 12-Nov-2018 / 14:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Moscow, Russia - 12 November 2018* Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on November 13, 2018. Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) On measures to counteract infringements of rights and interests of Sberbank clients. 2) On Sberbank's performance over 9 months of 2018 and financial performance over 10 months of 2018. 3) On results of inspections carried out by Internal Audit Service in 9M 2018 and approval of the Work Plan of Internal Audit Service of Sberbank for 2019. 4) On the process of resolving problem debts of retail customers. 5) On the level of development of the compliance system, implemented and planned measures in compliance risk management. 6) On the status of information policy and outlook for marketing in Sberbank. 7) On the independent assessment of the activities of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank for 2018. 8) On the transformation status and new development areas of HR. 9) Miscellaneous. *For enquiries:* Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 6493 EQS News ID: 744453 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 12, 2018 08:34 ET (13:34 GMT)