sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,12  Euro		-1,21
-6,60 %
WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,155
17,177
16:32
17,15
17,18
16:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC17,12-6,60 %