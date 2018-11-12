TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, is showcasing a full line of HPC and storage server platforms based on the AMD EPYC processor that are targeted at datacenter markets at SC18 in Dallas, Texas, November 12-15.

"The rapid expansion of cloud-scale computing, the extension of high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence are reshaping today's data centers and driving the architecture transformation," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. "TYAN's AMD EPYC processor-based server platforms enable data centers to provide powerful compute capabilities and to maximize its efficiency."

"To be successful running high-performance computing applications like weather forecasting, crash simulation, fluid dynamics and more, data centers need to use a server and processor combination that supports high memory bandwidth and high-bandwidth I/O," said Daniel Bounds, senior director, AMD Datacenter Embedded Solutions Group. "With servers based on the AMD EPYC processor, like the ones from TYAN, customers get the perfect balance of compute, memory and I/O across the full product offering and can be sure that their critical workloads won't be constrained."

Transport HX Product Line to Address Most Demanding HPC and AI applications

The Transport HX GA88-B8021 features support for up to six GPU cards within a 1U chassis and is the highest density server for AI inference available on the market. The platform takes full advantage of the AMD EPYC architecture by allowing maximum GPU deployment without the use of PCIe switching. The GA88-B8021 offers an additional PCIe x16 slot for accommodating a high-speed networking adapter with bandwidth up to 100Gb/s such as EDR InfiniBand or 100 Gigabit Ethernet. It is ideal for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep neural network training and inferencing workloads.

Powered by dual AMD EPYC processors, TYAN's Transport HX TN76A-B8242 can satisfy the most demanding workloads to deliver leading performance. The system supports for up to 32 DIMMs, 9 standard PCIe slots, 1 OCP 2.0 mezzanine slot and 26 2.5" hot-swap SATA drives for HPC and virtualization applications.

Transport SX Product Line to Deliver Optimized Performance to Datacenters with Powerful Single Socket Platforms

TYAN maximizes the single socket AMD EPYC processor value to develop a wide range of no compromise single-socket server systems that can deliver dual socket features and performance. Both the Transport SX TN70A-B8026 and Transport SX TN70E-B8026 are designed for software defined storage, content distribution, and enterprise workloads in a 2U form factor. The TN70A-B8026 spans four different storage options: 24 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 2 NVMe M.2 drives for all-flash storage applications, 16 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 8 SATA drives, 8 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 16 SATA bays for tiered storage, and 24 hot-swap SATA drives for general purpose storage. The TN70E-B8026 supports 8 3.5" hot-swap SATA drives and 4 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives for high capacity and high performance hybrid storage.

For high density and high efficiency storage applications, TYAN's Transport SX GT62F-B8026 features 10 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 2 NVMe M.2 drives and is designed for extremely high speed data streaming applications, supporting up to 300Gb/s of Ethernet and balanced 300Gb/s to the SSDs. More general purpose applications can utilize 10 2.5" hot-swap SATA drives, making it ideal for enterprise applications, data center deployment, virtualization, software defined storage, and general purpose server workloads.

