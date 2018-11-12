ADVA Optical Networking SE / Tencent trials ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex 600G DCI technology over its open line system OPC-4 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First demo in China to showcase ultra-high-bandwidth disaggregated network solution

Shenzhen, China. November 12, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Tencent has successfully transmitted single-wavelength 600Gbit/s signals over its OPC-4 open line system (OLS) using the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect TeraFlex solution (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect/fsp-3000-teraflex?utm_source=website&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=181112-tencent). The groundbreaking trial is a first for the Chinese market and a major milestone for metro data center interconnect (DCI) networks. It leveraged ADVA's unique FSP 3000 TeraFlex hyperscale DCI technology, which features software-defined optics with plug-and-play simplicity. By transporting 600Gbit/s per wavelength over an open 100km OLS, Tencent is highlighting the value of disaggregated solutions to cost-effectively meet the growing bandwidth needs of metro DCI infrastructure.

"What this trial proves is that 600Gbit/s services are ready to go. With the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex plugged into our self-developed open line system OPC-4, we have verified multiple rates from 200Gbit/s to 600Gbit/s through various modulation schemes," said Fangchao Li, optical network architect, Tencent. "With the highest density available in the current market, ADVA's open and modular 600Gbit/s DCI technology has integrated easily and seamlessly into our OPC-4. That simplicity will be invaluable to operators to meet booming data demand and address changing business needs in real time. With this test, we're highlighting how ultra-high capacity can now be achieved, while also moving away from static, manual operations to an intelligent, programmable optical layer."

The pioneering trial involved Tencent utilizing the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex for a 600Gbit/s bidirectional end-to-end transmission across its OLS and a 100km fiber link. Developed for hyperscale DCI applications (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/photonic-networking/data-center-interconnect?utm_source=website&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=181112-tencent), the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex is the industry's most high-density transport solution capable of transmitting 3.6Tbit/s of duplex capacity in a single rack unit with 600Gbit/s bandwidth over a single set of optics. It delivers unbeatable energy efficiency and enables software-defined optics, giving operators the power to maximize bandwidth for specific capacity and distance needs. The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex also offers zero touch provisioning straight from the box for a crucial competitive advantage. What's more, it provides real-time telemetry streaming for total network visibility and big data-enabled control.

"We believe it's the first time anyone in the industry has successfully transmitted 600Gbit/s per wavelength over a third-party OLS. The combined solution is easy to install, straightforward to configure and simple to maintain, which represents a huge step forward in freeing customers from vendor lock-in and unleashing the open, disaggregated infrastructure needed for the hyperscale era," commented Rocky Weicong Zhou, director, global business development, ADVA. "With this demo, Tencent has made it clear that it's ready to lead the way to the next generation of DCI networks. It also underlines the importance of disaggregation for enabling operators to optimize each network layer separately. Finally, this trial shows that our DCI technology opens the door to the full benefits of network service automation, enabling service providers to bring applications to market quicker than ever before."

Watch this video for more details on the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect TeraFlex solution: https://youtu.be/GqqAyZCsGB4 (https://youtu.be/GqqAyZCsGB4).

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

