Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 5 to November 9, 2018 (French only):

Nom de

l'émetteur Code identifiant de l'émetteur

(code LEI) Jour de la

transaction Code identifiant

de l'instrument

financier Volume total

journalier

(en nombre

de titres) Prix pondéré

moyen

journalier

d'acquisition Code

identifiant

marché KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/11/2018 FR0000121485 8881 413,2721 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/11/2018 FR0000121485 592 413,9184 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/11/2018 FR0000121485 2849 412,3203 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/11/2018 FR0000121485 600 412,5895 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/11/2018 FR0000121485 4258 411,1914 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/11/2018 FR0000121485 1000 411,4783 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/11/2018 FR0000121485 1500 411,4684 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/11/2018 FR0000121485 1000 411,4984 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/11/2018 FR0000121485 5582 411,3407 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/11/2018 FR0000121485 1174 411,5538 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/11/2018 FR0000121485 2630 411,5525 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/11/2018 FR0000121485 1644 411,5155 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/11/2018 FR0000121485 7030 406,9703 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/11/2018 FR0000121485 1000 407,5478 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/11/2018 FR0000121485 2485 407,5845 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/11/2018 FR0000121485 1485 407,5671 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/11/2018 FR0000121485 12284 392,9293 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/11/2018 FR0000121485 1559 393,5230 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/11/2018 FR0000121485 3825 393,4770 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/11/2018 FR0000121485 2332 393,3563 TRQX TOTAL 63710 405,2113

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Kering website:

http://www.kering.com/sites/default/files/document/reporting-actionspropres-5novau9nov2018.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005551/en/

Contacts:

Kering

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com