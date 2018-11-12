Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 5 to November 9, 2018 (French only):
|
Nom de
|
Code identifiant de l'émetteur
|
Jour de la
|
Code identifiant
|
Volume total
|
Prix pondéré
|
Code
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|05/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|8881
|413,2721
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|05/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|592
|413,9184
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|05/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|2849
|412,3203
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|05/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|600
|412,5895
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|06/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|4258
|411,1914
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|06/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1000
|411,4783
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|06/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1500
|411,4684
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|06/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1000
|411,4984
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|07/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|5582
|411,3407
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|07/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1174
|411,5538
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|07/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|2630
|411,5525
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|07/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1644
|411,5155
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|08/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|7030
|406,9703
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|08/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1000
|407,5478
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|08/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|2485
|407,5845
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|08/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1485
|407,5671
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|09/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|12284
|392,9293
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|09/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1559
|393,5230
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|09/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|3825
|393,4770
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|09/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|2332
|393,3563
|TRQX
|TOTAL
|63710
|405,2113
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Kering website:
http://www.kering.com/sites/default/files/document/reporting-actionspropres-5novau9nov2018.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
